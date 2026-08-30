It’s In Her DNA: Sy’Rai Smith Releases Her Long-Awaited EP ‘Cold War’ [Exclusive]

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Sy'Rai is a perfectionist, ensuring her music resonates with her as a listener.

Sy'Rai's EP showcases her range, vulnerability, and songwriting skills.

Brandy has encouraged Sy'Rai to pursue her passion, guiding her musical journey.

As the daughter of Grammy-winning singer Brandy, Sy’Rai Smith comes from a family with deep roots in entertainment, but she’s carving out her own path through community, visibility, and a growing commitment to her craft.

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BOSSIP had an exclusive listen to the EP at a listening party held in Atlanta, GA, where we learned about the production and Sy’Rai’s creative journey. Like many other creatives, Smith is a perfectionist and talked about when she knew the EP was ready.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

“I had to sell it to myself. Do I believe myself? If I was a consumer, do I believe the things I’m saying? Do I feel the things I’m saying? I had to do that for myself, and then the whole team was like, ‘You’re great. You’re fine.’”

Sy’Rai’s EP offers an eclectic listening experience showcasing her range and songwriting skills – the pen works! The eight-track project is undeniably vulnerable, mature, and sultry.

Home to fan-favorite singles “Bullseye” and “Late Night,” Cold War is the formal introduction of the songstress’s next musical chapter. Track one showcases an assertive nature, with Smith telling people to “Mind Ya Business”, then lays the groundwork for the highs and lows of love, and ultimately moving on from heartbreak.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Sy’Rai Talks Her Musical Journey

BOSSIP caught up with Sy’Rai this summer at the Culture Creators Brunch, where the singer-songwriter opened up about her music journey, saying;

“I learned that I can really write music, so I just tapped into it and I was like ‘Damn, I can really sing.’” Smith continued, “My mom stamped it, and she was like ‘Yeah, do it, girl!’”

Sy’Rai first stepped into the recording booth for the 2011 ‘A Family Business’ album tethered to the VH1 reality television show ‘Brandy & Ray J: A Family Business.’ Since then, Sy’Rai has honed her craft under the guidance of her mother, releasing singles, and now she is ready to fully step into her own spotlight.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

“I just have so much support around me, which is such a blessing,” she said, and that support was on full display at Sy’Rai’s listening party.

The room was packed with people who love, encourage, and champion Sy’Rai, and now we can all do the same by listening to Cold War.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Cold War is available for streaming and downloading now on Spotify and Apple Music.

It’s In Her DNA: Sy’Rai Smith Releases Her Long-Awaited EP ‘Cold War’ [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com