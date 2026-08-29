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Ye Fights Antisemitic Rants Being Mentioned In Discrimination Lawsuit

Kanye West’s Fighting Against Antisemitic Rants Being Mentioned In Black Employee Discrimination Lawsuit

Benjamin Provo claims he suffered from “severe discrimination, harassment and retaliation" by Kanye West.

Published on August 29, 2026
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Kanye West’s antisemitic era, filled with countless tweets and bizarrely offensive interviews, didn’t just get him canceled by way of his Gap and adidas partnerships —and still plague his performing capabilities— but now they are getting brought up in court.

Only it’s regarding a lawsuit about his disparaging another group of people. As TMZ reports, Benjamin Provo used to work at the now-closed Donda Academy as a security guard before accusing the rapper of discriminating against the school’s Black employees.

His suit claims he suffered from “severe discrimination, harassment and retaliation” by West.

Provo intended to show Ye’s hate with several of his Twitter rants, like when he posted an outfit of the day while wearing a Klan robe, and other posts that read, “I’m a Nazi,” another read “Let’s see if y’all give that money back,” “I love Hitler. Now what b-tches” and “I used to f-ck employees in my office.”

Ye says the antisemitic rhetoric has nothing to do with the case and should be disregarded in reaching a fair resolution, but Provo’s side feels differently.

“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other Black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” the lawsuit claims. “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated Black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”

There was also a pay disparity, with white employees reportedly being paid $5 more per hour.

Provo was fired for refusing to cut his dreadlocks, which he said were meaningful because he was Muslim. In the suit, Provo alleges that someone close to Ye told him, “Kanye said, ‘Tell the one with the dreads to shave his head or he is fired.’”

Provo’s filing argues that forcing him to cut his dreads to continue working was forcing him to choose “between these critical aspects of his self-identity and financial stability.” 

Aside from Black staff, Ye expressed displeasure with Black activists and leaders in the civil rights movement by allegedly requiring “that anyone associated with Donda dispose of books related to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and other prominent figures in the Black community.”

Fellow Black former Donda worker Trevor Phillips filed a similar lawsuit as Provo and alleged he had bizarre directives like suggesting all students be forced to shave their heads and building a jail in the school.

Provo is seeking $35,000 in damages.

See social media’s reaction to the school’s environment below.

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https://twitter.com/err_i_kuh/status/1775534799882453111?s=20

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https://twitter.com/The_LungStealer/status/1775311818954522629?s=20

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https://twitter.com/ImLegalDope_/status/1775260159289458782?s=20

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https://twitter.com/lonedarkeese/status/1775339531278897217?s=20

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https://twitter.com/khatgnosis/status/1775340267123466440?s=20

Kanye West’s Fighting Against Antisemitic Rants Being Mentioned In Black Employee Discrimination Lawsuit was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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