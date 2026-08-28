Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Lance Gross's Mom Doesn't Like His Blonde Hair

Lance Gross Is In His Blonde Era, And His Mama Wants It To End Immediately

Lance Gross debuted a new blonde look, prompting the kind of brutally honest response only a mother can give.

Published on August 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Poster for the "Cash Money No Limit Tour" featuring Birdman, Master P, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Silkk the Shocker, B.G., Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Mercedes, Choppa, and Mr. Serv-On with special guest Lil Boosie, taking place at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh on September 19.

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year - Arrivals
Source: Variety / Getty

Lance Gross has been fine all his life. The kind of fine that has made the actor a certified heartthrob among Black women for nearly two decades. So naturally, when Gross decided to switch up his signature dark hair for a blonde buzz cut, the people had opinions.

But nobody’s opinion was quite as strong (or hilarious) as his mother’s.

Gross recently hopped on Instagram to debut his striking blonde look, sharing several photos of himself rocking the dramatically lighter shade. While his children apparently gave Dad their stamp of approval, his mother was having absolutely none of it.

“My Mama HATES it but my kids LOVE it,” Gross captioned his social media post about the family’s divided reaction. And because Black mothers are rarely known for keeping an unfavorable opinion to themselves, especially when it comes to their children’s appearance, Mama Gross took things a step further.

In a screenshot Gross shared, his mother texted him and demanded that he find a beautician who could dye his hair back to black and said she would pay for it herself because, in her words, “it really look horrible.”

Lance Gross Goes Blonde, and His Mother Does Not Approve

The actor seems to be embracing his new colored ‘do, posing in different looks that feature a Chicago Bulls jersey (obviously channeling his inner Dennis Rodman), a luxurious fur coat, and some casual t-shirts. The post garnered over 40,000 likes and a slew of comments featuring laughing emojis, along with a few folks agreeing with Ma Dukes. “I stand with your mom on this one, Lance WHY 😂😂😂,” one user commented.

For now, it appears the blonde is here to stay. And while the color is certainly a departure from the dark-haired look we’ve known throughout Gross’ career, the 45-year-old actor has the face card and confidence to experiment a little. After all, men can have their blonde moments too, right?

SEE ALSO

Lance Gross Is In His Blonde Era, And His Mama Wants It To End Immediately was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Poster for "Cash Money No Limit Tour" featuring Birdman, Master P, Juvenile, and other artists. $1000 prize and VIP concert experience.
Recent
9 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Cameron Brink Calls Enes Kanter A “Stupid Piece Of Sh-t” And Social Media Has Her Back

Comments
Trending
12 Items

Trending

News  |  Davonta Herring

Man Allegedly Posed As An NFL Star To Scam Women Goes Viral: Here’s What We Know

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  D.L. Chandler

Black August, Its History, & Notable Figures #BlackAugust

Comments
11 Items
Celebrity  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Delonte West Says LeBron James And His Family Still Check on Him

Comments
9 Items
Sports  |  tonyapendleton

Unrivaled Women’s Basketball League Earns $650M Valuation & Expands To More Cities

Comments
20 Items
Style & Fashion  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays! Kellon Deryck, Lucien Laviscount & More Hotties Show Off Their Rippling Pectorals, Vol. 41

Comments
19:21
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Kirk Franklin Opens Up About Faith, Fame and His Return to Church Music

Comments
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Justus Kelley’s Miss USA Win Is For Every Black Woman Choosing To Live By Her Own Rules

Comments
Celebrity  |  Samjah Iman

Lance Gross Is In His Blonde Era, And His Mama Wants It To End Immediately

Comments
Beauty  |  Tatayana Yomary

Transition With Ease: Ursula Stephens Gives The 4-1-1 On Growing Out Your Relaxed Hair

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close