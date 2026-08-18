The rise of DIY projects is changing garage organization

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Americans are designing garages to become dedicated workspaces rather than just car storage areas. Vertical storage is becoming more important, as it makes clear organization easier. Garage remodeling has to include all of these ideas.

A lot of Americans are getting into DIY projects recently, as they wish to build homes that are unique and made perfectly for them. A survey by Front Door showed that out of the 1000 Americans surveyed, nearly everyone has completed a DIY project recently, and 74% planned to start another.

Where do Americans store all of the tools and equipment necessary for such DIY projects? In the garage, of course.

Traditionally, garages were used for parking the car, storing seasonal items, or keeping tools out of sight. Nowadays, though, garages have become a second workshop, creative space, storage center, and project headquarters. It is where Americans are going to create and design.

Garages Are Becoming Dedicated Workspaces

DIY enthusiasts often need more than a basic workbench. The following hobbies can require dedicated areas for tools and materials:

Woodworking

Home repairs

Automotive projects

Crafting

Gardening

Other hobbies

Creating defined work zones can make it easier to start projects without spending significant time searching for equipment. A well-planned workspace can also help keep projects from spreading throughout the rest of the home.

Vertical Storage Is Becoming More Important

Garage floors can quickly become crowded when homeowners accumulate:

Tools

Equipment

Supplies

Materials

Using innovative storage solutions, like that on the vertical wall space, can provide additional storage without sacrificing valuable floor area. The following can keep frequently used items accessible while creating more room for larger projects:

Pegboards

Shelving systems

Wall-mounted cabinets

Hooks

Specialized racks

Vertical organization is particularly useful in smaller garages where every square foot matters.

Mobile Storage Adds Flexibility

DIY projects rarely stay in one place. That’s where creative garage hacks come into play. The following allow homeowners to move equipment where it is needed:

Rolling tool cabinets

Mobile workbenches

Carts

Portable storage containers

This flexibility can be especially useful when a garage serves multiple purposes, such as parking vehicles while also functioning as a workshop. Mobile solutions can help homeowners quickly change the layout as projects evolve.

Clear Organization Makes Projects Easier

Knowing where everything belongs can save time.

Transparent containers, labeled bins, drawer organizers, and dedicated storage locations can make small components easier to find. The following items can quickly become difficult to manage without a system:

Screws

Nails

Fasteners

Electrical supplies

Paint materials

Other small items

Good organization is not necessarily about making the garage look perfect. It is about making tools and materials easier to access. That’s why WorkSpace Garage Cabinets can be helpful in helping you organize your garage efficiently.

DIY Projects Start With Creative Garage Hacks

If your garage isn’t ready to become a second workshop or a dedicated workspace for your projects, then you need to start there. DIY projects take up a lot of room and require a lot of tools. Start by organizing your garage.

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