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Why accident victims should be careful about recorded statements

Understand the risks tied to recorded statements for accident victims. Secure your claims by making informed decisions. Click to uncover vital insights now!

Published on August 18, 2026
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Why accident victims should be careful about recorded statements
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The recorded statements you make after an accident can affect your claim long after the call ends. If you’re an accident victim, you should slow down and ask for legal advice before you make any statements.

Motor vehicle accidents led to 4.9 million medically consulted injuries in 2024, as per the National Safety Council. Many insurance claims result from these injuries. As a victim, you’ll get a call from insurers the moment you file a claim.

They’ll sound sympathetic. However, it’s one of insurance company’s tactics to get you to talk and say things that will help them minimize your payout. Before you say a word to them, you need to know how you’ll protect your compensation.

What Is a Recorded Statement After an Accident?

A recorded statement is a formal account of what happened during and after the accident. The insurer will ask you about:

  • What you saw
  • Whether you think you caused the accident
  • Any injuries you got before and after the accident
  • If you got medical care
  • Any damages you may have experienced after the accident

Immediately after an accident, you’re likely to be unsure of what is happening. Sometimes, you may say that you’re okay out of politeness, only for it to be used against you later. Once you make a statement, the insurer will preserve the recording and use it when assessing your accident claim.

Why Does the Other Driver’s Insurance Company Want Recorded Statements?

The other driver’s insurance company investigates the claim on behalf of its policyholder. They get the recorded statements to protect their company, not you. Here is why they need your statement:

  • To get information that shows you were partly at fault
  • To see if you had pre-existing medical conditions before the crash
  • To get a broad description of your injuries after the accident
  • To compare your answers with witness accounts, the police reports, and medical records

Don’t expect legal advice for accidents from them. However, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t talk to them. You can talk to them with the help of a Greenville personal injury lawyer to help protect your rights.

How Should You Respond When an Insurance Adjuster Calls?

Navigating post-accident processes requires you to be careful. When an insurer calls you, here is how you respond while protecting accident rights:

Confirm Who the Insurer Represents

Ask whether the person calling works for your insurance company or the other driver’s insurer. The answer they give you will determine what information you’ll share.

Offer Limited Information in the First Conversation

If they represent the other driver, give them your basic contact details. Confirm that the accident occurred without giving a detailed description of events. You shouldn’t talk about fault or your medical situation.

Provide a Written Statement

You can offer to give them a written record of events. Make sure your lawyer reviews what you write, and you keep copies of your written statement.

Protect Your Accident Rights With Professional Legal Advice

Recorded statements can hurt your claim if you aren’t careful. The other driver’s insurer is never on your side, no matter how friendly they sound. You should always have a lawyer by your side if you want to maximize your payout.

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