Career change tips for people ready for a fresh start

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Some ways you can improve your chances of changing jobs this year are to identify transferable skills, invest in learning, expand your professional network, and update your resume. Your online presence matters more and more when starting a new career, so make sure it’s up-to-date and aligned with your goals.

According to the Independent, nearly 80% of American workers want to take a new job this year, and nearly half of US workers want to change their job, but are fearful of making this change. Are you in the same boat?

It’s time for you to start thinking about a career change in a more professional fashion. It isn’t just about applying to new jobs and hoping for the best. It’s about following certain steps that increase the likelihood of you being offered a position in an organization that would be your ideal.

Identify Transferable Skills

Many people underestimate how much experience they already possess. People tend to think that because they are good at something, it isn’t valuable anymore.

The following are valuable skills across numerous industries:

Communication

Leadership

Problem-solving

Customer service

Project management

Organization

Teamwork

Even if job titles differ, many professional abilities remain highly relevant in new career fields. Recognizing transferable skills can build confidence during the job search. Some fields will also require WSI testing and other such screenings, so making sure you are up-to-date on that is crucial.

Invest In Learning

Some career changes require additional education or training. The following provide opportunities to strengthen existing skills or learn new ones:

Online courses

Certifications

Workshops

Professional development programs

Industry conferences

Continuing education also demonstrates initiative and commitment to prospective employers. Lifelong learning has become an important part of career development.

Expand Your Professional Network

Networking remains one of the most effective ways to explore new career opportunities. Connecting with professionals already working in a desired field can provide valuable insights into:

Industry expectations

Hiring trends

Day-to-day responsibilities

Professional associations, community events, online networking platforms, and informational interviews all create opportunities to build meaningful connections. Relationships often open doors that traditional job applications cannot.

Update Your Resume and Online Presence

Career transitions present an opportunity to refresh professional materials.

Resumes, cover letters, and professional networking profiles should emphasize transferable skills, accomplishments, certifications, and relevant experience that support the desired career direction. Tailoring application materials for each opportunity helps demonstrate genuine interest and preparation.

A strong first impression remains important.

When Going Through a Career Change, a Solid Plan Is Important

Don’t be haphazard in your search for a new career. Make sure you have a solid plan and follow it every single day when you are going through a career change.

Having a mentor or someone on your side can also help in this situation, as they guide you through the process. This kind of successful transition to a new career will not happen overnight, but with thoughtful preparation and realistic goal-setting, you will get there eventually.

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