Truck accident settlement mistakes that could cost victims thousands

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Accepting the first offer, giving a recorded statement, and missing state treatment deadlines are the three truck accident settlement mistakes that cost victims the most. All three usually happen within the first two weeks, and at that time, you may not even realize how serious your injuries are and what level of truck accident compensation you could be entitled to.

The National Safety Council reports that there were 161,201 injuries in large truck crashes in 2024, and 72% of those hurt were occupants of other vehicles rather than the trucks involved. Getting timely legal advice for victims is crucial to ensure they do not miss out on the compensation they need to rebuild their lives.

Mistake 1: Missing the State’s Deadline

Under Florida Statute 627.736, personal injury protection benefits are available only where the injured person receives initial services and care within 14 days of the crash.

If you miss this deadline, you forfeit up to $10,000 in medical coverage regardless of how badly you’re hurt. The full amount also requires a qualified provider to certify an emergency medical condition. Without that certification, medical benefits are capped at $2,500.

Tampa semi truck lawyers can advise you on how to protect your rights, but it pays to act fast. Seek immediate medical care and schedule an appointment with an attorney as soon as possible after your accident.

Mistake 2: Taking the First Offer

An adjuster calling within a week is not being efficient. They know that orthopedic injuries, nerve damage, and traumatic brain injuries often reveal their real cost long after discharge.

Accepting an early truck accident settlement offer means signing a release that closes the claim permanently, whatever surgeries, physical therapy, or other costly treatments follow. This is the most common of all accident claim pitfalls and the hardest to undo.

Mistake 3: Giving a Recorded Statement

You are not obliged to give one to the other side’s insurer, whatever they may tell you.

Adjusters ask open, friendly questions, and answers given on painkillers become fixed testimony. “I’m doing okay” is a courtesy in conversation and an admission in a transcript.

Mistake 4: Treating It Like a Car Claim

A truck insurance claim often involves parties a car crash doesn’t. Potentially liable parties include:

The carrier

The trailer’s owner

A maintenance contractor

The cargo loader

The broker who arranged the haul

Each may carry separate coverage, and federal minimums for interstate carriers start at $750,000, far above typical auto policies. Settling with one insurer without identifying the others can mean forfeiting truck accident compensation you never knew was available.

Mistake 5: Negotiating Against Professionals Alone

Settlement negotiation is a full-time job for insurance adjusters. They know what comparable claims resolve for, while you’re left guessing about what your claim is worth.

Truck lawyers can identify every insurer involved, value future medical costs, and use their settlement negotiation skills to give you the best chance of fair compensation.

Avoiding Truck Accident Settlement Mistakes

Get treated within 14 days, decline recorded statements, document everything, and don’t sign until you know what your insurance claim is worth. The truck accident settlement on the table in week two is rarely the claim’s real value.

Browse the rest of our articles for more practical guidance on protecting your rights after a crash.