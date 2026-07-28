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Cathy Hughes Talks On Foxy About Receiving Key to D.C.

LISTEN HERE: Cathy Hughes Talks On Foxy About Receiving Key to D.C.

Published on July 28, 2026
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Urban One founder Cathy Hughes received the key to Washington, D.C., from the mayor, marking a milestone in the city where she launched her broadcasting empire more than four decades ago.

Hughes shared the news during an interview with Karen Clark on Foxy 107.1/104.3, describing the surprise recognition with characteristic humility.

“It’s surreal because I only had like three day notice,” Hughes said. She learned of the ceremony as she prepared to leave town, only to be told the mayor planned to honor her. “I am just so humbled,” she added.

Rather than claim the moment for herself, Hughes dedicated the honor to Urban One’s roughly 1,000 employees.

“This is your key,” she said. “I accept the honor of being the queen bee in the hive, but I didn’t build the hive.” She stressed that the recognition reflected a collective effort across the entire company.

Hughes founded the company, originally known as Radio One, in Washington, D.C. Today it stands as one of the largest Black-owned media companies in the country. For the past 33 years, her son, Alfred Liggins, has served as CEO, handling sales and finance while Hughes focuses on community.

“It’s a perfect match because my specialty is the community,” Hughes said. “His specialty is sales and finance.”

Looking ahead, Hughes said she remains focused on the future rather than past accomplishments. She hopes to build a lasting foundation for Black broadcasters and storytellers.

“I hope that my legacy will be that you all keep the door open so that so many more broadcasters can pass through it to tell the story of who we really are,” Hughes said. She added that communities cannot rely on others to tell their stories accurately. “We have to be our own priority.”

Hughes said she plans to visit the Triangle before year’s end and bring the key with her so employees can take photos with it.

“I want as many of you all to have pictures with this key as possible,” she said.

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