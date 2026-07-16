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Nicki Minaj Accused Of Failing To Pay $230K In Production Costs

Nicki Minaj Dragged Into Another Lawsuit Over Allegedly $230K In Unpaid Legal Fees

Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP has filed against the Queens rapper, claiming she failed to pay $229,541 in legal fees tied to a 2024 copyright infringement case.

Published on July 16, 2026
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Nicki Minaj is once again making headlines, and not for good reasons.

According to TMZ, law firm Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP has filed against the Queens rapper, claiming she failed to pay $229,541 in legal fees tied to a 2024 copyright infringement case.

The firm alleges it repeatedly to collect the outstanding balance but was met with little to no communication from Minaj. As a result, it says filing a lawsuit became its only remaining option. 

RELATED CONTENT: Nicki Minaj Praised By Donald Trump As ‘So Hot’ And ‘Respected’ During Cozy Rose Garden White House Visit

Nicki Minaj
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The case is scheduled to be heard in September, when a judge will determine whether the Starships rapper is responsible for paying the alleged debt.

This isn’t the first legal dispute Nicki has faced this year. Earlier in 2026, production company 24/7 Production also sued the rapper, claiming she failed to pay $275,000 in production costs related to her iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performance and her Pink Friday 2 album listening party. 

According to that lawsuit, the company also accused Minaj of giving them the runaround when it came to payment.

Following news of the latest lawsuit, Nicki affiliate and Donald Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz came to her defense, dismissing the claims.

“Another day, another TMZ lie about @NICKIMINAJ, This is completely false!”

As of now, Nicki Minaj has not publicly addressed the new lawsuit she is facing.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘My Sister Called Me A Clown’ — Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li Responds To Backlash After ‘Shady’ Cardi B Concert Appearance Sparks Drama

Nicki Minaj Dragged Into Another Lawsuit Over Allegedly $230K In Unpaid Legal Fees was originally published on madamenoire.com

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