Wake County Opens Cooling Stations as Dangerous Heat Wave Hits

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As an extreme heat wave grips the East Coast over the Fourth of July weekend, Wake County will open cooling stations from Wednesday, July 1, through Monday, July 6.

The National Weather Service predicts heat indices well above 100 degrees this week, with the dangerous conditions lasting through the holiday weekend.

Wake County Public Libraries will serve as cooling stations Wednesday through Friday and Sunday through Monday. Closing times vary by location, so residents should call ahead or check online. All libraries will close July 4 for Independence Day.

Regional centers and Health and Human Services centers will operate as cooling stations Wednesday, Thursday and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. These locations close July 3 for the holiday. Sites include facilities in Raleigh, Zebulon, Wake Forest, Fuquay-Varina and Cary.

With many county buildings closed for the holiday, officials encourage residents to cool off at malls, public pools, recreation centers, movie theaters and grocery stores.

The county also runs Cool for Wake, a seasonal program offering free fans and air conditioning units to eligible residents. Households without air conditioning where a child, older adult or person with a disability lives may qualify. Visit wake.gov/coolforwake or call 919-212-7083 to learn more.

Adults older than 65, children younger than 4 and people with existing medical conditions face the greatest risk during extreme heat. Officials urge residents to stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water and wear loose, light-colored clothing.

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest hours, take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outside. Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.