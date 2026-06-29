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Inmate Takeover at Bertie-Martin Jail in NC Under Investigation

Published on June 29, 2026
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Close up of hands and prison yard bars
Source: baona / Getty

Eighty inmates have been moved from Bertie-Martin Regional Jail in NC after inmates overpowered staff and took control of the facility overnight, including two detention officers as hostages.

According to North Carolina SBI, the incident happened around 5 a.m. Inmates also assaulted on-duty guards and gained control of portions of the jail.

Around 9 a.m., negotiations were made and 18 inmates and two guard hostages were released. Shortly after, another group of inmates were released.

The SBI said that a total of 88 inmates and three guards were inside the facility during the takeover.

In a statement, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident is under an ongoing investigation.

“There is a large law enforcement presence at the jail. There is no threat to the general public, as the incident is contained to the inside of the jail. This is an active situation and no further information will be released at this time.”

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