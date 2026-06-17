Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Obama Presidential Center Opening To Feature Stevie Wonder

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Will Feature Stevie Wonder & Common

The long-awaited Chicago landmark will officially open with performances from music legends and hometown stars. 

Published on June 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Obama Presidential Center
Source: UCG / Getty

After years of anticipation, the Obama Presidential Center is finally ready to open its doors, and the celebration is fittingly star-studded.

While President Trump couldn’t get Alvin and the Chipmunks to perform at the “Great American State Fair” after almost all approached artists backed out, the Obama Foundation has unveiled an impressive lineup of performers set to headline the center’s invitation-only Grand Opening Ceremony on June 18 in Chicago. 

Music icons Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Bono and The Edge, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Common, John Legend, Marc Anthony, The Roots, and Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems are all scheduled to take the stage for the historic occasion, Complex reports.

The event will also showcase performances from youth organizations Uniting Voices and Guitars Over Guns, highlighting the Foundation’s continued emphasis on civic engagement, leadership development, and empowering the next generation.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT at the center’s John Lewis Plaza, named in honor of the late civil rights icon and congressman. Located at 6001 South Stony Island Avenue in Chicago’s Jackson Park, the plaza will serve as the backdrop for remarks from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as they officially dedicate the campus.

Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation and a longtime adviser to President Obama, said the opening ceremony is designed to reflect the spirit and mission of the center itself.

“This Grand Opening ceremony will be unlike any other, filled with music, performances, and hope,” Jarrett said in a statement. “The Grand Opening Ceremony will reflect a spirit of inspiration and joy, with a big boost from the performers who are sharing their talent with us. We hope to inspire people everywhere to believe in their power to bring change home.”

The Obama Presidential Center sits on nearly 20 acres in Chicago’s historic South Side and represents a reimagining of what a presidential library can be. Unlike traditional presidential libraries, the center is being billed as the nation’s first fully digital presidential library, featuring interactive exhibits, immersive storytelling, and technology-driven experiences designed to engage visitors in public service and civic participation.

Among the center’s most notable attractions is a large-scale portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama created by acclaimed Nigerian-born artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby. The piece, titled “The Obamas: Springing Forth,” incorporates references to the Civil Rights Movement, Chicago landmarks, and personal family history. Visitors can view the artwork in the museum lobby free of charge, even without purchasing admission.

The center officially opens to the public on Juneteenth, with a series of open-house events and community celebrations scheduled to continue through June 21, marking the beginning of a new chapter for both the Obama legacy and the city of Chicago.

SEE ALSO

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Will Feature Stevie Wonder & Common was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Will Feature Stevie Wonder & Common

Comments
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Obama Speaks, Elections, and More

Comments
23 Items
Celebrity  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Says He Could Never “Have A Stay-At-Home Woman” In Old Clip & Ignites A Gender War

Comments
15 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Jordyn Woods’ Reaction To Knicks’ No-Sex Playoffs Rule

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Michelle Obama Brings Grace & Elegance, Honoring Her Mom At The Barack Obama Presidential Center Opening Ceremony [Gallery]

Comments
Juneteenth Festival
Local  |  Karen Clark

Capital City Juneteenth Celebration At Dix Park In Raleigh

Comments
10 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leaves Converse To Reunite With Nike

Comments
14 Items
Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

Chris Tucker Says He’s Been Celibate For 3 Years, Social Media Reacts

Comments
Entertainment  |  Christopher Smith

PlayVS And Urban One Debut Power4+ HBCU Esports League

Comments
NHL: JUN 14 Stanley Cup Final Hurricanes at Golden Knights
Local Events  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Parade Route: Raleigh Prepares for Hurricanes Championship Parade Saturday

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close