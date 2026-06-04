Karmelo Anthony Trial Begins After Zero Black Jurors Selected From Pool Of 600 Residents

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Racial dynamics shape public reaction to high-profile murder case involving Black and white teens.

Prosecutors strike Black jurors, claiming race-neutral reasons, but defense alleges racial bias.

Trial moves forward with an all-white jury, sparking criticism from the accused's supporters.

Source: Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe / Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe

Here goes the bulls**t.

The murder trial of Karmelo Anthony officially got underway this week in Collin County, Texas, but before opening statements even began, controversy erupted over the makeup of the jury. Anthony, now 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 2025 fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. Prosecutors allege that a dispute between the two teens over seating under a team tent escalated into violence when Anthony allegedly stabbed Metcalf in the chest with a pocketknife. Anthony has maintained that he acted in self-defense.

The highly publicized case has drawn national attention for more than a year, fueled in part by the racial dynamics surrounding the incident. Anthony is Black, while Metcalf was white, and both supporters and critics have debated the role race has played in public reaction to the case.

Well, race is always a factor in these “united” states but particularly when it comes to the criminal “justice” system. According to Dallas News, after a jury selection process that reportedly started with roughly 600 potential jurors, a final panel of 12 jurors and six alternates was seated this week. Not a single Black juror made the final cut.

Defense attorneys challenged the prosecution’s decision to strike three Black women from the jury pool, arguing they were being excluded because of their race. Prosecutors countered that the women were removed for race-neutral reasons, specifically because they worked as educators. The state argued it wanted to avoid jurors employed in educational settings, given that the alleged crime occurred during a school-sponsored event involving teenagers. Judge John Roach sided with prosecutors and denied the defense’s challenge.

The absence of Black jurors immediately sparked criticism from Anthony’s supporters, who have already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for his legal defense and have argued that racial bias has influenced public perceptions of the case.

With the jury now seated, the trial moves into its next phase as prosecutors seek a murder conviction, and Anthony’s legal team attempts to persuade jurors that the fatal stabbing was an act of self-defense rather than a criminal killing. If convicted, Anthony faces a potential sentence ranging from five years to life in prison, but not the death penalty, as Texas law strictly prohibits it if the accused was a minor when the alleged offense took place.

We knew the shenanigans would be afoot, but this all-white jury is blatantly playing in our faces. BOSSIP will continue to monitor this case very closely.

Karmelo Anthony Trial Begins After Zero Black Jurors Selected From Pool Of 600 Residents was originally published on bossip.com