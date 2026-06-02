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Tory Lanez Fears Being Sent To A Dangerous Area of His Prison

Tory Lanez Asks For Restraining Order Against A Prison Guard

Published on June 2, 2026
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  • According to the court documents, Lanez's team claims the guard wants to ship him to a "dangerous housing unit," and that the guard mentioned last year's near-fatal stabbing incident involving the "Say It" crafter in a "threatening manner."
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Greg Doherty / Tory Lanez

Incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez is asking a federal judge for a restraining order against a prison guard he claims is trying to move him to a dangerous section of the prison where he is currently incarcerated.

TMZ exclusively reports Canadian Yosemite Sam, aka Tory Lanez, who is currently being held at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, is “dealing with ongoing threats, intimidation, and harassment … causing him to fear for his life.”

According to the court documents obtained by the celebrity gossip site, Lanez’s team claims the guard wants to ship him to a “dangerous housing unit,” and that the guard mentioned last year’s near-fatal stabbing incident involving the “Say It” crafter in a “threatening manner.”

In the incident, Lanez was stabbed 14 times and suffered two collapsed lungs. Lanez sued the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the warden, as well as correction officers for $100 million. In the lawsuit, Lanez claimed his cellmate, who stabbed him, had a “violent history” and never should have been housed with him.

Per TMZ:

In his new filings, Tory asks the court to approve the restraining order to prevent him from being harmed any further. Tory says he nearly lost his life in the stabbing, which not only left him with physical injuries but also emotional ones.

Welp.

Social Media Is Not Showing Tory Lanez Any Sympathy

As expected, the man who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion is not receiving any sympathy on social media.

You can see more reactions below.

Tory Lanez Asks For Restraining Order Against A Prison Guard was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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