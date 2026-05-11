Too Cute To Handle — 4 Famous Moms Celebrating Their First Mother’s Day From Jasmin Lawrence To Lauren Speed-Hamilton

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Source: Getty Mother’s Day is HERE, and several celebrity moms are preparing to celebrate the special occasion for the very first time with some sweet mommy moments! These stars are embracing the joys of motherhood and entering a beautiful new chapter in their lives. Here’s a look at their inspiring motherhood journeys as they get ready for their first Mother’s Day celebrations. RELATED CONTENT: Bump Watch 2026 – 13 Pretty Poppin’ Pregnant Celebs Taking Over Our Timeline Lauren Speed-Hamilton Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, beloved alums from the first season of Love Is Blind, welcomed a precious baby boy named Ezra William Hamilton on Oct. 1, 2025, after facing fertility issues for four years. Ezra arrived a bit early due to Lauren experiencing preeclampsia, according to the couple’s Instagram post. Speaking exclusively with People, Lauren, 37, revealed that the arrival of their son, who weighed in at 5 lbs., 15 oz., made their long and emotional fertility journey “worth it.”

Cameron, 35, echoed her joy and reflected on the surreal nature of finally holding their baby after years of trying to conceive. “It still feels surreal that we have a son after four years of trying to conceive,” he shared. “That said, the 4 a.m. feedings and diaper changes have definitely made it feel more real. I’m grateful for it all.” On May 6, Speed-Hamilton took to Instagram to share that she was excited to celebrate her first Mother’s Day and to share a few lessons she’s learned since becoming a mother. She said confidence and taking care of herself are a must. Love Foxy 107.1-104.3? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Jasmin Lawrence Jasmin Lawrence gave birth to a daughter named Ari Skye in April 2026. Her father, Martin Lawrence, and the father of her husband, Eric Murphy, the eldest son of comedian and actor Eddie Murphy, are now officially “co-grandfathers.” During an interview with E! News at the American Film Institute Achievement Award Ceremony on April 18, Eddie Murphy, 65, confirmed that the couple, who first announced they were expecting in February, recently welcomed their first child together. “They just had a baby girl,” Murphy told the outlet. “They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari. Ari Skye.” Before giving birth to their new bundle of joy, Jasmin and Eric had a beautiful baby shower celebrating Ari with a lavish pink-themed party filled with roses, decadent balloons and a stunning pink floral cake. The couple’s celebrity parents were there to celebrate, along with other family members. “The most beautiful and special celebration for our baby girl 💗,” Jasmin captioned a few highlight photos from the shower on March 10. “Thank you to our parents and everyone that made this day so magical! Ari Skye Murphy, you are SO loved already!!”

Hailee Steinfeld Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld welcomed a baby girl with NFL star Josh Allen on April 2, 2026. She shared the news through her BEAU Society newsletter, expressing gratitude for their new addition. “Our baby girl has arrived!!” Steinfeld wrote on April 2. “We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes.”