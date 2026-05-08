Listen Live
Close
Entertainment News

Chaka Khan Releases Pop Comeback Single 'Chakzilla'

Chaka Khan Aims to Fix Madness With Comeback Single ‘Chakzilla’

Published on May 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HBCU AWARE FEST

Chaka Khan Aims to Fix Madness With Comeback Single ‘Chakzilla’

Legendary singer and songwriter Chaka Khan is back with a new pop single.

Seven years after her last album, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has released a new song on Friday, May 8, called Chakzilla. The song was co-written by pop musician Sia, who also sings background vocals on the track.

“When I was a kid, I really liked the Godzilla movies,” Khan told PEOPLE in an interview. “When we came up with [‘Chakzilla’] as a title, lots of things just ran through my head and made a lot of sense.”

The 73-year-old singer expressed that Chakzilla is trying to “help a lot of people having a really hard time in the world today” and that the character embodies parts of herself.

The song has a funky, pop feel with Khan’s vocals blending seamlessly with the high-beat tempo and her catchy hook “I’m a giant.”

Sia is also working with Khan on her upcoming album, also titled Chakzilla, that will come out in September.

This project comes after Khan was honored with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2025 and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2026.

You can watch the music video for Chakzilla below.

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
HBCU AWARE FEST
2 Items
Entertainment News  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Chaka Khan Aims to Fix Madness With Comeback Single ‘Chakzilla’

Comment
22 Items
News  |  tonyapendleton

Contact Tracing Goes Worldwide In Hantavirus Outbreak

Comment
24 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Mother’s Day Cocktails List

Comment
12 Items
Music  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Kanye West Makes “N-ggas In Paris” Joke While Testifying In Court

Comment
12 Items
Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Dave Chappelle Says Critics Misunderstood His Trans Jokes

Comment
66 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Siobhan Dixon

From Private Jets To Pythons — 65 Of The Most Lavish 2026 Black Prom Send-Offs Fueling Applause, Side-Eyes & Viral Discourse

Comment
20 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Battery Charge Against Arike Ogunbowale Dropped Ahead Of WNBA Season

Comment
7 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 7, 2026

Comment
17 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Mike Vrabel & A Pregnant Dianna Russini Allegedly Rented Private Boat, Social Media Goes Overboard

Comment
Trending
14 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Tyreek Hill Trial: What We Know So Far About Lawsuit Over Allegedly Breaking Influencer’s Leg

Comment

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close