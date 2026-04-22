Need Money To Upgrade Your Commercial Biz Space In Raleigh?

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The City of Raleigh’s Building Up-fit Grant encourages growth and development by assisting property owners who want to activate their vacant or underutilized commercial building space in Raleigh to create new business use or new jobs.

For more information and to ensure that you are eligible for the program, view:

How do I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?

This matching reimbursement program helps small business owners invest in property improvements, by matching up to 50 percent of the qualified construction costs.

Residential properties and properties outside of Raleigh are not eligible. Franchises are not eligible. Exterior projects are also not eligible for the grant. Before submitting an application, applicants must review full list of requirements in the Program brochure and the Building Up-fit Grant FAQ.

Complete the Building Up-fit Grant application to determine eligibility. (Application is available only during the grant cycles listed below) Staff will provide an application via email if an applicant is determined to be eligible to apply. Ineligible applicants will be notified. Submit application. Applications are accepted only during the quarterly grant cycles listed below.

When can I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?

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QTR OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE AWARD NOTIFICATION DATE 1st Thursday, June 26, 2025 Sunday, July 20, 2025 Friday, August 8, 2025 2nd Thursday, September 18, 2025 Sunday, October 12, 2025 Friday, October 31, 2025 3rd Thursday, January 8, 2026 Sunday, February 1, 2026 Friday, February 20, 2026 4th Thursday, April 2, 2026 Sunday, April 26, 2026 Friday, May 15, 2026

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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