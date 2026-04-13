Lace Up for the Green Road Family Sneaker Extravaganza

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Mark your calendars for a fun-filled family sneaker ball!

This family-friendly event is sure to knock your socks off! Come dressed in semi-formal attire and your coolest kicks.

This event will have an awesome DJ, games, arts and crafts, and food trucks. Let us see your sneaker game while you dance the night away.

Location: Green Road Community Center

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

Register on RecLink

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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