Wayne County Schools Holding Job Fair April 18th

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Wayne County Public Schools (WCPS) will host a Job Fair on Saturday, April 18, to recruit both certified and classified staff for the upcoming school year.

The district is seeking qualified candidates for a variety of positions, including certified roles such as teachers and school counselors, as well as classified positions including bus drivers, cafeteria workers, maintenance and transportation staff, bus drivers, instructional assistants, and other non-certified roles.

The Job Fair will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM at the WCPS Central Services, located at 2001 E. Royall Avenue in Goldsboro.

“A career in education is within reach and we encourage qualified applicants to attend and meet with our team,” states Brian Weeks, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. “Our Human Resources staff will be available to answer questions about specific positions, qualifications, salaries and benefits, and the application process.”

WCPS offers competitive salaries, annual pay increases for classified staff, state health benefits, and retirement benefits. The Wayne County Board of Education has adopted a 30-step salary schedule for classified positions, providing opportunities for annual salary growth. Starting pay for school bus drivers begins at $17.32 per hour and may reach up to $22.33 per hour based on years of service.

Prospective employees can access important resources using the links below:

Classified Salary Schedules: www.waynecountyschools.org/o/wcps/page/salary-schedules

Application Information: www.waynecountyschools.org/o/wcps/page/job-opportunities

WCPS Job Board: www.applitrack.com/waynecountyschools/onlineapp

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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