Chatham County Invites Residents to Explore 2026 Summer Program Guide

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Chatham County Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources invites residents to explore the latest edition of its May–August 2026 Program Guide, now available online in English and in Spanish. The guide highlights a wide range of opportunities designed to engage community members of all ages throughout the summer season.

From arts and athletics to camps, education and enrichment programs, specialized offerings, and outdoor adventures, the guide showcases the diverse programming available across Chatham County.

WHAT: Release of the Summer 2026 Program Guide featuring arts, athletics, camps, education & enrichment, specialized programs, outdoor programs, and more



WHEN: May – August 2026



WHERE: Various locations across Chatham County, including The Arts Center, Chatham Grove Community Center, and Chatham County Parks

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“Summer is one of the most exciting times of year for our department, and this guide showcases the incredible variety of camps and programs we have planned,” says Tracy Burnett, Chatham County Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Director. “From outdoor adventures to creative experiences, we’re thrilled to offer something for every interest and can’t wait to welcome participants all season long.”

Residents are encouraged to view the program guide and register early for activities, as many programs fill quickly.

For more information about summer programs, please contact Mallory Peterson, Program Supervisor, Chatham County Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources at 919-642-7086 or mallory.peterson@chathamcountync.gov. More information about Chatham County Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources can be found at www.chathamcountync.gov/parks-rec.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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