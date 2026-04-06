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Babysitter’s Training Course For Raleigh Teens

Raleigh teens can learn essential babysitting skills at this comprehensive training course, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to provide exceptional childcare.

Published on April 6, 2026
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Through engaging activities, group discussions, and hands-on practice, participants will gain the confidence to provide competent care for children and infants.

Our certified instructor will guide students through the essentials of managing real-life babysitting scenarios, from handling common challenges to responding effectively in an emergency.

Location: Barwell Road Community Center
Date: Monday, April 20
Time: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Ages: 11 – 14
Cost: $50 Residents / $65 Non-Residents
Register on RecLink

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