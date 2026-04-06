Babysitter’s Training Course For Raleigh Teens
Through engaging activities, group discussions, and hands-on practice, participants will gain the confidence to provide competent care for children and infants.
Our certified instructor will guide students through the essentials of managing real-life babysitting scenarios, from handling common challenges to responding effectively in an emergency.
Location: Barwell Road Community Center
Date: Monday, April 20
Time: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Ages: 11 – 14
Cost: $50 Residents / $65 Non-Residents
Register on RecLink
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