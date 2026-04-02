D.L. Hughley & Don Lemon Bring ‘Anything Goes’ Tour to Raleigh

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Two of the most prominent voices in Black media are teaming up to bring unapologetic truth and heavy laughter to Raleigh.

Legendary comedian D.L. Hughley recently sat down with broadcaster Karen Clark to discuss Anything Goes, his highly anticipated upcoming stage show co-starring veteran journalist Don Lemon.

The tour promises exactly what the title suggests: an unfiltered, dynamic conversation tackling culture, politics, and the everyday experiences that shape our community.

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“We are at a point where our community needs to laugh, but we also desperately need to think,” Hughley told Clark during their engaging interview. “Don brings the facts, and I bring the funny. When you put us together on one stage, anything goes. We aren’t holding back, and we are talking about the things that actually matter to our people.”

Hughley explained that the collaboration was born out of mutual respect and a shared desire to speak directly and honestly to the culture.

“People are tired of the polished, talking-point versions of the news. They want real talk,” Hughley said. “Don and I sit around and have these incredible, intense conversations off-camera about where we are heading. We decided it was time to invite the community into the room.”

For Raleigh audiences, the live show offers a rare opportunity to see a Peabody Award-winning comic and a seasoned news anchor trade insights and punchlines.

Clark noted that the event arrives at the perfect time, providing a much-needed space for both cultural celebration and thoughtful reflection.

“It is about empowering voices and making sure our stories take center stage,” Hughley added. “Raleigh has always shown me massive love. The energy there is unmatched, and I cannot wait to bring this experience to the city. We are going to celebrate diversity, challenge the status quo, and have a great time doing it.”

Anything Goes guarantees an evening of sharp wit, cultural relevance, and genuine community connection. Tickets for the Raleigh performance are expected to move quickly as fans prepare to join this one-of-a-kind conversation.