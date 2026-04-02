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Children’s Book & Art Festival Fred Fletcher Park

Children’s Book & Art Festival Fred Fletcher Park

Beyond The Book Children’s Book & Art Festival is a free outdoor family celebration of community, creativity, and storytelling.

Published on April 2, 2026
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Discover interactive performances, collaborative art installations, creative crafts, talented vendors, artisan food, and inspiring entertainment. Join us for a day immersed in stories that will spark your imagination, and don’t forget to dress as your favorite book character! 

Beyond The Book Children’s Book & Art Festival is open to all with books & activities designed for all ages. 

Chapter 5 theme to be announced soon!

Location: Fred Fletcher Park
Date: Saturday, April 11
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Age: All 
Cost: Free

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