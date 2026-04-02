Children’s Book & Art Festival Fred Fletcher Park

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Discover interactive performances, collaborative art installations, creative crafts, talented vendors, artisan food, and inspiring entertainment. Join us for a day immersed in stories that will spark your imagination, and don’t forget to dress as your favorite book character!



Beyond The Book Children’s Book & Art Festival is open to all with books & activities designed for all ages.



Chapter 5 theme to be announced soon!

Location: Fred Fletcher Park

Date: Saturday, April 11

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Age: All

Cost: Free

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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