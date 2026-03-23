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Alright now Charlotte, big decisions are on the table as the Charlotte City Council prepares to vote on a $25 million upgrade plan for the BOplex—home to the iconic Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium.

Let’s be real—these venues hold memories for the culture. From concerts to community events, they’ve been a staple in Charlotte for generations. But with time comes wear and tear, and city leaders are looking to invest in major upgrades to fix aging systems and keep these spaces running strong.

We’re talking about improvements that could help bring in bigger shows, boost local sports, and keep the city competitive when it comes to entertainment and economic growth.

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And listen, this is about more than buildings—it’s about preserving spaces where the community gathers, celebrates, and creates moments that last a lifetime.

According to a presentation to the Economic Development and Workforce committee on March 5, city staff said the complex is showing its age, with some systems date back to the 1950s and 1970s.

If approved, this investment could breathe new life into the BOplex and make sure it continues to serve the people—because Charlotte deserves venues that match its energy.

Bojangles Coliseum On the brinks of Upgrade was originally published on 1053rnb.com