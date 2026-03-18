NC Triangle Alphas Celebrate History at Juleps & Jockeys Experience

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North Carolina Triangle Alpha Phi Alpha members Darryl Perry and Moses T. Alexander Green recently visited Foxy 107.1/104.3 to discuss an upcoming event that celebrates diversity and community impact: the Juleps & Jockeys Derby Experience.

Speaking with radio host Karen Clark, the men explained the deep cultural roots of the gathering, scheduled for Saturday, May 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brier Creek Country Club. The experience highlights a widely unknown piece of Black history from the very first Kentucky Derby.

“In 1875, the first Derby party we had, 13 of the 15 jockeys were Black,” Perry said.

Green, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker, added, “Ten years after slavery, 13 of the 15 jockeys and the very first person who wins is a Black jockey. So this Juleps and Jockeys is to celebrate that begotten history and to celebrate Black men.”

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Far from a standard party, the gathering promises high culture and Black excellence. Guests will enjoy live performances by Grammy-nominated artist Tamisha Waden and music by DJ Brian Dawson. WTVD’s Bianca Holman will co-host best-dressed competitions for men and women.

“It’s not an event, it is an experience,” Green emphasized.

Beyond the celebration, Juleps & Jockeys serves as a vital fundraiser to empower the local community. Proceeds directly support high school scholarships, summer fans for families without air conditioning, holiday food drives, and shoes for children.

“It’s a lot of money being poured in that we drop back into the community,” Perry said.

The organizers want to ensure that those who need help the most truly feel the impact of this inclusive journey. You can join the community, purchase tickets, or make a donation by visiting NorthCarolinaTriangleAlphas.org.