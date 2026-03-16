DID YOU KNOW? The Disney Channel Movie That Partially Inspired Oscar-Winning "Sinners"

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Sinners' four Oscar wins, including Best Original Screenplay, cement Coogler's cinematic legacy

Coogler drew inspiration from Disney's The Luck of the Irish, noting cultural similarities in music

Collaboration and camaraderie between Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan shine through

Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Last night, Ryan Coogler’s hauntingly original vampire tale, Sinners, cemented its place in cinematic history by winning four Oscars at the 98th Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay. The film, which captivated audiences with its rich storytelling and cultural depth, has an origin story as fascinating as its plot—one that involves an unexpected nod to a Disney Channel Original Movie.

Back in November 2025, Coogler revealed during a panel at Deadline Contenders Film that The Luck of the Irish, a 2001 Disney Channel Original Movie, played a surprising role in shaping Sinners. The DCOM, a quirky tale about a high schooler reclaiming his family’s lucky gold coin from a leprechaun, sparked Coogler’s interest in the cultural parallels between Irish and Black music. This connection inspired the creation of Sinners’ villain, Remmick, played by Jack O’Connell. Coogler explained, “That was our first introduction to some of the similarities in Irish folk music to, basically, our music. That movie was kind of a touchpoint for us to jump off of, crazy enough.”

Fast forward to last night, and Sinners was the toast of Hollywood. Coogler took home his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, delivering a heartfelt speech that paid tribute to his Oakland roots, his family, and his collaborators. “Memories are all we have,” he said, addressing his children. “I hope I’ll give you some great ones.”

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The film’s other wins included Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who portrayed twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the Jim Crow South-set story, and Best Cinematography for Autumn Durald Arkapaw, the first woman to win in the category. Ludwig Göransson, a longtime collaborator of Coogler’s, also won Best Original Score, marking his third Oscar.

Jordan, visibly emotional, praised Coogler during his acceptance speech, saying, “You’re an amazing, amazing person. I’m so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend.” The camaraderie between the two was evident, with Coogler responding from his seat by making a heart emoji with his hands.

While Sinners didn’t clinch Best Picture—an honor that went to One Battle After Another—its four wins out of 16 nominations underscored its impact. Coogler’s ability to weave a tale that blends the supernatural with cultural and historical depth has not only resonated with audiences but also with the Academy.

Reflecting on the journey of Sinners, it’s clear that Coogler’s creative process is as layered as his storytelling. From a childhood fascination with a Disney Channel movie to an Oscar-winning masterpiece, Coogler has shown that inspiration can come from the most unexpected places. And in doing so, he’s given the world a film that will be remembered for years to come.

DID YOU KNOW? The Disney Channel Movie That Partially Inspired Oscar-Winning "Sinners" was originally published on hotspotatl.com