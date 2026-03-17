Retro Sneaker Showdown Bracket Contest
Sneakerheads, the moment you’ve been waiting for is here—it’s the ultimate Sneaker Showdown!
Foxy 107.1/104.3 is putting the most iconic kicks head-to-head to see which retro sneaker reigns supreme.
Will it be the legendary Jordan 1s, the sleek Air Max 97s, the classic Shell Toe Adidas, or the ever-stylish SB Dunks? The power is in your hands to decide who takes the crown and who gets benched.
Cast your vote now for your favorite retro sneakers below.
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