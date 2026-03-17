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Retro Sneaker Showdown Bracket Contest

Published on March 17, 2026
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Sneaker Showdown Web Contest Bracket
Source: RadioOne Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Sneakerheads, the moment you’ve been waiting for is here—it’s the ultimate Sneaker Showdown!

Foxy 107.1/104.3 is putting the most iconic kicks head-to-head to see which retro sneaker reigns supreme.

Will it be the legendary Jordan 1s, the sleek Air Max 97s, the classic Shell Toe Adidas, or the ever-stylish SB Dunks? The power is in your hands to decide who takes the crown and who gets benched.

Cast your vote now for your favorite retro sneakers below.

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