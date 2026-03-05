LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Mark Howard / Getty

Raleigh is earning national recognition for its nightlife scene, landing the No. 5 spot on a new list of the best nightlife cities in the United States.

The ranking comes from gaming company Gambulls, which analyzed several factors to determine where people can enjoy the best nights out. Researchers examined safety levels, the number of bars per 100,000 residents, typical closing times, drink prices, the cost of small plates like appetizers, and the overall quality of music and entertainment.

Raleigh’s growing entertainment scene helped it secure a place in the top five, highlighting the city’s expanding mix of bars, music venues, and late-night experiences. The recognition reflects how the capital city continues to evolve into a nightlife destination across the Southeast.

According to the report, these are the top nightlife cities in the United States:

New Orleans, Louisiana Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Las Vegas, Nevada Columbus, Ohio Raleigh, North Carolina Portland, Oregon Denver, Colorado Milwaukee, Wisconsin Salt Lake City, Utah Orlando, Florida

While cities like New Orleans and Las Vegas are longtime nightlife staples, Raleigh’s appearance on the list signals how the city’s social and entertainment scene continues to grow.

Find the full report here.

Raleigh Ranks Among Top U.S. Cities for Nightlife was originally published on hiphopnc.com