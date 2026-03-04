Wake County Hosting Measles Town Hall

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Amid the growing number of measles cases nationwide and close to home, Wake County Public Health will host a special edition of their popular Ask the Doc Town Hall series with a focus on measles and what the community needs to know.

This free event is happening Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. via Zoom and will also be streamed live on the County’s Facebook page. Residents are encouraged to join local medical providers and health experts to learn more and get real-time answers to their measles questions.

“We know our residents, especially parents, are worried and have questions,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “This will be an opportunity to hear directly from trusted medical experts and walk away with practical guidance.”

Ask the Doc will focus on what measles symptoms look like, how the virus spreads, who is most at risk and why vaccination remains the most effective protection. Attendees will have the chance to submit questions before and during the event.

Event details:

Understanding Measles: What you need to know

Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m.

Zoom or watch live on Facebook

Panelists include:

Dr. Tony Moody, MD, Director of Children’s Health & Discovery Initiative, Duke University

Dr. Ganga Moorthy, MD, MSc, Assistant Professor, Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Global Health, Duke University

Brian Gravlin, RN, Nurse Supervisor, Communicable Disease, Wake County Public Health

Morgan Poole, MPH, Epidemiology Program Manager, Wake County Public Health (moderator)

For ongoing updates around measles in Wake County, visit wake.gov/measles.

Ask the Doc Town Halls

Ask the Doc began in 2021 amid COVID-19 as a way for the public to virtually connect with health professionals to understand the changing landscape of the pandemic. Hosted quarterly, each session features a panel of local medical professionals who share their expertise and engage with residents to address pressing health concerns.

Learn more at wake.gov/AsktheDoc.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

