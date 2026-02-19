Sign Up For Raleigh Neighborhood College

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: @rawpixel.com / nappy.co

Learn about local and county government through this free series of classes sponsored by the Community Partnerships Division.

Raleigh Neighborhood College just reaffirmed that everybody’s opinion matters. We should take an active role in how the City is shaped and making it a city that is comfortable as well as prosperous now and in the future. We each have a hand in that. Charles Haywood, Employee of the N.C. Justice Department

Benefits

Raleigh Neighborhood College (RNC) offers participants the tools to become actively involved in neighborhood and community organizations. Many graduates serve as a resource for their neighbors or go on to become leaders in local neighborhood organizations.

Students meet Raleigh and Wake County staffers who provide an inside look at the services and programs offered by the City of Raleigh and Wake County.

Requirements

attendance and participation

attend an in-person or virtual board, commission or committee meeting and provide a video, audio or written report

complete a community project proposal

NOTE: Childcare provided through PRCR if requested. Course participants must be at least 17 years-old/high school junior.

It connected me personally more to the City. I feel that I not only know more about the workings of the City but I feel more a part of it because of the experience. Clodah Bastian, Executive Director of International Focus

Register

Classes will take place from March 5 – May 14 including graduation. The course is offered on Thursdays 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Class Topics:

Introduction to Local Government City and County

Budget Management / Finance

Solid Waste Services / Raleigh Water / Stormwater

Planning and Development / Transportation

Emergency Communication Center / Information Technology

Raleigh Police (TOUR INCLUDED)

Raleigh Fire (TOUR INCLUDED)

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources / Sustainability

Community Development / Code Enforcement

Strategy and Innovation / Communications / Community Engagement

Apply for the Spring 2026 session by Feb. 20

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark