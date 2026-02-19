Sisterhood, Self-Love & Swoons: A Gallery Of Gorgeous Gal Pals Who Painted The Town Red On Galentine’s Day 2026

Source: IG: @queenharm_ / IG: @monithemogul

It’s official: Galentine’s Day is thee best holiday spinoff (sorry Friendsgiving!) which brings gal pals together for an epic night of laughs, good eats (and treats), flowing drinks, and memory-making with sisterhood, self-love, and sincerity at the heart of the fun-filled festivities.

The popular trend can be traced back to hit TV show Parks and Recreation where character Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) coins the name in a 2010 episode, setting the groundwork for the pre-Valentine’s Day obsession.

This year, the girls went ALL OUT with spectacular events like Ari Fletcher’s star-studded ‘With Love: REMEDY’ Galentine’s affair rooted in beauty, intention, and connection.

The invite-only event took over Bloom Bar in the heart of Atlanta’s city’s Buckhead neighborhood where guests basked in sisterhood on a special night designed to make women feel seen.

“I think we glorify Valentine’s Day as something between people who are together,” Fletcher told BOSSIP. “And I’ve been wanting to spread love over my homegirls, just women. Everybody deserves to feel beautiful from the inside out.”

For Fletcher, the evening served as a reminder that celebration can exist beyond couples, creating intentional moments for women to gather, connect, and uplift one another.

Bustling with good vibes, guests enjoyed beauty moments, themed cocktails, and curated activations while mingling with tastemakers, move makers and notable attendees like hairstylist to the stars Arrogant Tae, recording artist LightSkinKeisha, and fashion designer Shane Justin.

Source: IG: @itslaurynbass

Other standout Galentine’s Day events included Elly B’s ‘In Her Presence’ affair and Brown Sugar Babe‘s Galentine’s Brunch filled with love, laughter, and a little Brown Sugar Babe magic.

Celebrating friendship, femininity, and being THAT girl, BSB (known for its swoon-worthy scents) treated guests to delicious eats (and desserts), themed cocktails, trendy photo moments, and an innovative Confessional experience, raising the bar for next year’s Galentine’s Day events.

Source: Antonio Weaver Photography

Source: Antonio Weaver Photography

Source: Antonio Weaver Photography

Source: Antonio Weaver Photography

Source: Antonio Weaver Photography

Did you partake in Galentine’s festivities this year? If so, what was the theme? If not, are you getting your gals together for next year? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of gorgeous gal pals who stunned on Galentine’s Day on the flip.