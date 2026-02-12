50 Cent Trolls Stefon Diggs As Cardi B Breakup Rumors Heat Up

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

50 Cent pokes fun at Diggs' potential breakup with Cardi B after Patriots' loss

Cardi B's brief pre-game message for Diggs raises eyebrows about their relationship

Fans speculate about the couple's status after they unfollow each other on social media

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

50 Cent is never one to stay quiet when celebrity drama starts trending, and this time Stefon Diggs and Cardi B found themselves at the center of his latest social media joke. After the New England Patriots’ tough Super Bowl loss, the rapper jumped online to poke fun at Diggs as breakup rumors between the NFL star and Cardi B began to swirl.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Shortly after the Patriots fell 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl LX, fans noticed something unusual: Cardi B and Diggs appeared to have unfollowed each other on social media. The timing immediately sparked speculation that their relationship might be on shaky ground, especially given how public their romance has been over the past year.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

50 Cent wasted no time weighing in. Taking to Instagram, he posted a blunt and comedic message imagining how Diggs might be feeling after the loss. He joked about waking up after losing both the Super Bowl and possibly his relationship at the same time, adding that he would probably want everyone to stay away and go back to sleep. His comment quickly went viral, with fans reacting to both the humor and the messy timing of it all.

Cardi B was present at the big game in Santa Clara, California, and even made a cameo during Bad Bunny’s halftime show. She had reportedly gone all out to support Diggs, allegedly organizing a massive Super Bowl experience for friends and family. Reports claimed she invited around 100 people to attend, with dozens expected to join her in a luxury suite that cost well over six figures. There were also whispers that she planned a multi-million-dollar celebration if the Patriots secured the win.

Instead, the night ended in disappointment for Diggs and possibly tension behind the scenes. Cardi also raised eyebrows before kickoff when she offered a brief two-word message of support to Diggs during an interview, simply saying, “Good luck.” The short response had some fans questioning whether everything between the couple was still solid.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs has publicly addressed the breakup rumors or confirmed any issues. Still, their relationship has been closely followed since they first went public in 2025. The two made headlines with high-profile appearances and later welcomed their first child together. Cardi also shares children with her estranged husband Offset, while Diggs has children from previous relationships.

Related Article: Cardi B Deletes Photos Of Stefon Diggs From IG, Fan Speculation Is High

Related Article: 50 Cent Trolls Dave Blunts, Sparks Heated Diss Track Clash

For now, fans are left guessing whether the unfollows mean anything serious or if it’s just social media noise. Either way, 50 Cent’s commentary made sure the situation stayed front and center in pop culture conversation.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

50 Cent Trolls Stefon Diggs As Cardi B Breakup Rumors Heat Up was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com