Enter For a Chance To Win ‘A Night With Your Boo’ For Valentine’s Day
Starting Saturday, February 6, through Thursday, February 12, Foxy 107/104 is hooking you up with “A Night With Your Boo.”
Register for your chance to win tickets to:
LOVE NOTES: The R&B Rewind – A Valentine’s Day Love Affair, happening on Valentine’s Day, plus score TWO $100 gift cards to treat their special someone to an unforgettable dinner.
The winner will be announced on Friday, February 13, just in time to turn Valentine’s Day into a whole vibe.
More from Foxy 107.1-104.3