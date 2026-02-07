Listen Live
Close
Contests

Enter For a Chance To Win ‘A Night With Your Boo’ For Valentine’s Day

Published on February 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Love Notes R&B Rewind Concert Thumbnail

Starting Saturday, February 6, through Thursday, February 12, Foxy 107/104 is hooking you up with “A Night With Your Boo.”

Register for your chance to win tickets to:
LOVE NOTES: The R&B Rewind – A Valentine’s Day Love Affair, happening on Valentine’s Day, plus score TWO $100 gift cards to treat their special someone to an unforgettable dinner.

The winner will be announced on Friday, February 13, just in time to turn Valentine’s Day into a whole vibe.

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Represent BHM 2026

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close