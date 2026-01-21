Listen Live
Close
Local

Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton Take the Stage This Weekend in Charlotte

Published on January 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Prince Williams

Grammy Award-winning singer Fantasia and gospel vocalist Anthony Hamilton will perform Friday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and will bring together two artists with deep roots in North Carolina. Fantasia, a High Point native, rose to fame after winning “American Idol” in 2004 and has since built a career spanning R&B, soul and Broadway. Hamilton, who grew up in Charlotte, is known for his powerful gospel vocals and faith-based music.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

SEE ALSO

Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton Take the Stage This Weekend in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close