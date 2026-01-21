LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Prince Williams

Grammy Award-winning singer Fantasia and gospel vocalist Anthony Hamilton will perform Friday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and will bring together two artists with deep roots in North Carolina. Fantasia, a High Point native, rose to fame after winning “American Idol” in 2004 and has since built a career spanning R&B, soul and Broadway. Hamilton, who grew up in Charlotte, is known for his powerful gospel vocals and faith-based music.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton Take the Stage This Weekend in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com