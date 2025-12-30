Charlotte Housing Fund Secures $200,000 to Fight Homelessness

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tanankorn Pilong

Charlotte’s real estate community is marking a fundraising milestone aimed at helping people experiencing homelessness. The Homeowners Impact Fund, a nonprofit created to unite local realtors around charitable giving, has raised $200,000 after reworking its fundraising strategy, according to WCNC. The support comes as nonprofits such as Roof Above face growing uncertainty tied to potential federal funding cuts. Roof Above Executive Director Liz Clasen-Kelly said the fund has contributed more than $200,000 to the shelter over the past five years, providing meaningful assistance. The Homeowners Impact Fund was founded in 2020 by Vicky Mitchener of the real estate firm Dickens Mitchener.

