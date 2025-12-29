Say Hello To Your Stepmom! Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders Take Their Relationship To The Next Level With A Sanders Family Christmas

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The holiday season is all about bringing families together, but when you’re part of the Sanders crew, that introduction comes with a side of high-stakes humor and viral clips. Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders have officially moved past the speculation stage and into the family phase of their relationship, and it seems the legendary Coach Prime isn’t wasting any time bringing his partner into the family.

Source: Frazer Harrison/ Andrew Wevers

In a series of festive videos shared by Deion’s sons, Shilo and Deion Jr., fans were given a front-row seat to how the actress and model has integrated into the family dynamic. According to TheShadeRoom, Shilo Sanders recently took to his vlog to reveal exactly how his father introduced the Claws star to the group. Shilo stated there was no timid “this is my friend” speech; instead, Deion jumped straight to the point. “I remember when I first met Karrueche,” Shilo recalled. “Dad said, ‘Say hello to your stepmom!'”

Karrueche and Deion Bring “Stepmom” Energy To Christmas

The playful “stepmom” label has quickly become the running joke of the holiday season for the Sanders. Shilo, who spent Christmas at his father’s house, noticed a glaring disparity under the Christmas tree that signaled just how much favor the new lady in the house holds. While filming the stack of neatly wrapped presents, Shilo realized his own name was nowhere to be found. Instead, every single tag was addressed to “Mrs. K.”

“Bro, everything says Mrs. K on here,” Shilo joked while filming the pile of Christmas presents. “That means Karrueche. She has so much stuff. What if all this is just for her? And I didn’t get anything?” Despite the faux-outrage over the missing presents, the vibes were clearly lighthearted, as Shilo even teased a future joint interview with his father and Tran for his YouTube channel, asking fans for “toey” questions, a reference to Deion’s previous medical complications involving his amputated toes.

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

While the “stepmom” jokes are all in good fun, the relationship between Karrueche and Deion appears to be rooted in something much deeper than social media humor. Karrueche first became a staple in the Sanders family vlogs earlier this year during a period of extreme vulnerability for Coach Prime. She was by his side throughout his hospitalization and recovery from bladder surgery.

The bond was on full display as Karrueche hit the shops with Deion Jr. during a recent holiday outing. In a viral clip from the Well Off Media channel, Tran was spotted rocking an all-black ensemble on an escalator, buried under shopping bags. “I got to get my stepson a gift,” she joked before the two burst into laughter. Later, Deion Jr. proudly showed off his gift, a sleek pilot case, and made sure to thank his “stepmom” for the thoughtful surprise.

Of course, the internet had plenty to say about the 37-year-old actress being called “mom.” While some fans joked that Karrueche looks more like their sister than their stepmother, the consensus seems to be one of genuine happiness for the pair.

