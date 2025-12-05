Where to Find Holiday Light Displays Across The Triangle

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

The holiday season is in full swing, and neighborhoods across the Triangle are dazzling with the glow of festive lights, transforming into magical winter wonderlands. From enchanting light festivals that twinkle like a starry night to local homes adorned with synchronized music displays and cheerful singing Santas, there’s a holiday experience waiting to delight every member of your family. Here is a list of holiday light displays across the Triangle to check out until the New Year.

Illuminate Art Walk, Downtown Raleigh Between Fayetteville Street and the Glenwood South District, this luminous Art Walk has returned for the holiday season for the sixth year in a row. Explore over a dozen large-scale installations by local and international artists throughout Downtown Raleigh, including select permanent public art pieces reimagined in a dazzling new light

Downtown Cary Christmas Lights Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Starting at Academy Street, this explosive light display is one your family can explore on foot. The entire display showcases community art, lanterns, and the magic of Christmas. On Dec. 6, Cary will hold their annual lighting of the tree with other celebrations throughout the day.

North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival, Cary A holiday light show tradition in the Triangle, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is back for its 10th year. This larger-than-life festival showcases incredible light displays, creating a wonderful adventure for those exploring. It is held at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the festival lasts until 9 p.m. from Nov. 15 to Jan. 11. You can purchase tickets here.

Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Durham Located at 4109 Guess Road in Durham, this annual light show runs from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day, a favorite for locals in the Bull City!

Lights on the Neuse, Clayton Located at Boyette Family Farms in Clayton, this family-friendly farm is notorious for their holiday light displays. Lights on the Neuse features a mile-long tractor-pulled hayride with Lights Extravaganza with Christmas music, cookie decorating, hot chocolate and more! You can buy tickets here.