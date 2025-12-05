Where to Find Holiday Light Displays Across The Triangle
The holiday season is in full swing, and neighborhoods across the Triangle are dazzling with the glow of festive lights, transforming into magical winter wonderlands.
From enchanting light festivals that twinkle like a starry night to local homes adorned with synchronized music displays and cheerful singing Santas, there’s a holiday experience waiting to delight every member of your family.
Here is a list of holiday light displays across the Triangle to check out until the New Year.
Illuminate Art Walk, Downtown Raleigh
Between Fayetteville Street and the Glenwood South District, this luminous Art Walk has returned for the holiday season for the sixth year in a row. Explore over a dozen large-scale installations by local and international artists throughout Downtown Raleigh, including select permanent public art pieces reimagined in a dazzling new light
Downtown Cary Christmas Lights
Starting at Academy Street, this explosive light display is one your family can explore on foot. The entire display showcases community art, lanterns, and the magic of Christmas. On Dec. 6, Cary will hold their annual lighting of the tree with other celebrations throughout the day.
North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival, Cary
A holiday light show tradition in the Triangle, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is back for its 10th year. This larger-than-life festival showcases incredible light displays, creating a wonderful adventure for those exploring. It is held at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the festival lasts until 9 p.m. from Nov. 15 to Jan. 11. You can purchase tickets here.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Durham
Located at 4109 Guess Road in Durham, this annual light show runs from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day, a favorite for locals in the Bull City!
Lights on the Neuse, Clayton
Located at Boyette Family Farms in Clayton, this family-friendly farm is notorious for their holiday light displays. Lights on the Neuse features a mile-long tractor-pulled hayride with Lights Extravaganza with Christmas music, cookie decorating, hot chocolate and more! You can buy tickets here.
Festibull of Lights, Durham
The Durham Bulls Athletic Park will transform into a winter wonderland for the FestiBull of Lights, featuring thousands of synchronized holiday lights, festive music and family activities. Visitors can meet Santa, ride the NC by Train Holiday Express, make seasonal crafts, roast s’mores and enjoy holiday food and drinks amid the illuminated displays. You can buy tickets here.
Other Christmas Light locations:
Here is a list of other locations of neighborhoods and locals in the Triangles showcasing holiday light displays, according to the This is Raleigh website.
- Goldman Family Lights: 6331 Deerview Dr, Raleigh, NC, United States, North Carolina
- Lights on Waverly: 416 Waverly Hills Dr, Cary, NC, United States, North Carolina
- Gebhardt Family Lights: 1033 Hortons Creek Rd, Cary, NC, United States, North Carolina
- Lights on Birch Hollow: Birch Hollow Rd, Briar Chapel, Chapel Hill, NC
- The Rogers Family Christmas Lights: 700 bay bouquet lane Apex, NC 27523. See a few thousand LED lights synced to music. Tune your radio to 93.5 and pick your favorite song.
- Bradshaw Holiday Light Display is a family-run drive-thru Christmas light display at 712 Horton Road in Knightdale, NC.
- The Nelson’s Christmas lights show: 3909 Falmouth Dr Raleigh, NC 27604 They have a walkway around the lights and sleigh so you can walk around and take pictures!
- Ambrose Lights: 3401 Cartway Lane Raleigh, NC 27616
- Lights On The Meadow 9301 Hay Meadow Court Raleigh, NC 27603. Tune to 88.3 FM to enjoy the lights synced to music.
- Holidays on Hemby 1001 Hemby Ridge Lane, Morrisville This one is a little different with lights, inflatables, a model train displays, and hot coca nights.
- Anchanew Lights 1004 Quail Oaks Circle Raleigh, NC 27603 your headlights, and turn your radios to 90.3 FM for a merry performance.
- Edward’s battle Haunted House/Candyland This popular Halloween House also has a Christmas light display and gingerbread house.