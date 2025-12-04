Don’t Miss Moore Square Winterfaire

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Step into a world of holiday magic this December as Raleigh Parks, in partnership with the MAKRS Society, presents the Moore Square Winterfaire — a four-day holiday market with a uniquely Raleigh flair.

From Dec. 11-14, Moore Square will transform into a festive destination filled with local makers and artisans, delicious food trucks, a cozy beer garden, live performances, holiday crafts, games, and a visit from Santa himself.



Inspired by the charm of traditional Holiday markets, Moore Square Winterfaire brings a North Carolina twist to the experience — blending Southern hospitality, creative spirit, and community celebration in the heart of downtown Raleigh.



This event is free to attend and open to all ages. Visitors can stroll through twinkling lights, shop for handcrafted gifts, enjoy local flavors, and make new memories in one of Raleigh’s most beloved urban parks. Learn more about Winterfaire

Daily Schedule

Date and Time Activities Thursday, Dec. 11

5 – 9 p.m. Merry Makers: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12

5 – 9 p.m.

Merry Makers: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13

11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Merry Makers: 12 – 9 p.m.

Jolly Junction (Meet & Greet with Santa): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

S’Moore Square Firepits: 3 – 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Merry Makers: 11 – 3 p.m.

S’Moore Square Firepits: 11 – 3 p.m.

Event Details

Moore Square Winterfaire Map

2025 Artist Lineup

Learn how to Volunteer at Winterfaire

Oaks & Ale Beer Garden

Seasonal selections include beer, wine, mulled wine, and specialty winter beverages. Vendor Market

70 curated vendors organized and booked by MAKRS Society Food Trucks

Located on the Martin Street Plaza. “Merry Makers” (Select dates and times)

Craft & Activity Zone “Jolly Junction” (Select dates and times)

Meet and greet with Santa Claus and photo opportunities “S’Moore Square”(Select dates and times)

S’mores & Firepit Area – Prepackaged s’mores kits are available for purchase through Lucky Tree Café.

