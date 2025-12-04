Don’t Miss Moore Square Winterfaire
Step into a world of holiday magic this December as Raleigh Parks, in partnership with the MAKRS Society, presents the Moore Square Winterfaire — a four-day holiday market with a uniquely Raleigh flair.
From Dec. 11-14, Moore Square will transform into a festive destination filled with local makers and artisans, delicious food trucks, a cozy beer garden, live performances, holiday crafts, games, and a visit from Santa himself.
Inspired by the charm of traditional Holiday markets, Moore Square Winterfaire brings a North Carolina twist to the experience — blending Southern hospitality, creative spirit, and community celebration in the heart of downtown Raleigh.
This event is free to attend and open to all ages. Visitors can stroll through twinkling lights, shop for handcrafted gifts, enjoy local flavors, and make new memories in one of Raleigh’s most beloved urban parks. Learn more about Winterfaire
Daily Schedule
|Date and Time
|Activities
|Thursday, Dec. 11
5 – 9 p.m.
|Merry Makers: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
|Friday, Dec. 12
5 – 9 p.m.
|Merry Makers: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 13
11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|Merry Makers: 12 – 9 p.m.
Jolly Junction (Meet & Greet with Santa): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
S’Moore Square Firepits: 3 – 8 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 14
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Merry Makers: 11 – 3 p.m.
S’Moore Square Firepits: 11 – 3 p.m.
Event Details
- Moore Square Winterfaire Map
- 2025 Artist Lineup
- Learn how to Volunteer at Winterfaire
- Oaks & Ale Beer Garden
Seasonal selections include beer, wine, mulled wine, and specialty winter beverages.
- Vendor Market
70 curated vendors organized and booked by MAKRS Society.
- Food Trucks
Located on the Martin Street Plaza.
- “Merry Makers” (Select dates and times)
Craft & Activity Zone
- “Jolly Junction” (Select dates and times)
Meet and greet with Santa Claus and photo opportunities
- “S’Moore Square”(Select dates and times)
S’mores & Firepit Area – Prepackaged s’mores kits are available for purchase through Lucky Tree Café.