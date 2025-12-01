Yara Martin Brings Holiday Magic to DPAC in ‘Elf the Musical’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The beloved holiday classic “Elf” is leaping from the screen to the stage, and actress Yara Martin is ready to bring the Christmas spirit to the Durham Performing Arts Center. Martin stars as Emily Hobbs in “Elf the Musical,” running from November 26th through November 30th.

Based on the popular 2003 film, the musical adaptation adds a new layer of excitement with dazzling song and dance numbers. Martin, a fan of the original movie, believes the stage version elevates the heartwarming and hilarious story. “Adding some songs and dancing and some Broadway magic onto an incredible holiday classic, you know, it just makes everything better,” she shared.

While the core storyline remains faithful to the film, Martin notes that the musical format introduces unique elements that create a feast for the senses. Audiences can expect spectacular lights, vibrant costumes, and a catchy score performed by a live band.

Martin is particularly enthusiastic about her character’s musical moments. She performs a duet with her on-stage son, Michael, called “There Is a Santa Claus.” She describes the song as a “fun, upbeat, high-energy” number that captures the moment they regain their belief in holiday magic.

For anyone looking to get into the festive mood, Martin guarantees the show will deliver. “I can 100% guarantee that you will be filled with the holiday spirit if you come see our show,” she said confidently.

Tickets for “Elf the Musical” are available at dpacnc.com.