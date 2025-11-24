‘High Horse:’ Black Celebrities Who Own Farmland

Source: Getty / Getty

Jordan Peele is shedding light on the erased history of the Black cowboy.

On November 20, Peacock debuted the docuseries High Horse: The Black Cowboy, which tells the true, erased history of Black cowboys and their cultural impact in America. The three-episode series tells the story of the real Lone Ranger, based on Black US Marshal Bass Reeves. It also highlights Bill Pickett, the originator of rodeo bulldogging, but because he was Black was not allowed to compete in rodeos for the steer wrestling routine he created.

Episodes also pivot to Black cowboy narratives, such as Black people in the country genre, a well-chronicled history on Black people in the West and the Tulsa Massacre. The series also holds a heavy spotlight on systemic racism and current battles Black Americans face with land ownership, dating back to the emancipation of slavery.

According to research historian Bruce Glasrud, one in four cowboys were Black

Several celebrities, including Peele, make appearances with Black cowboy culture, including Tina Knowles, rapper Bun B, who is an ambassador for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, rapper Rick Ross and several others.

Many Black people are reclaiming spaces or formerly lost history, including country music, movies and even land ownership.

Several celebrities are seen reclaiming their peace and living a simple life on the farm.

Here is a list of celebrities who live the Black cowboy lifestyle and own farmland.