‘High Horse:’ Black Celebrities Who Own Farmland
Jordan Peele is shedding light on the erased history of the Black cowboy.
On November 20, Peacock debuted the docuseries High Horse: The Black Cowboy, which tells the true, erased history of Black cowboys and their cultural impact in America. The three-episode series tells the story of the real Lone Ranger, based on Black US Marshal Bass Reeves. It also highlights Bill Pickett, the originator of rodeo bulldogging, but because he was Black was not allowed to compete in rodeos for the steer wrestling routine he created.
Episodes also pivot to Black cowboy narratives, such as Black people in the country genre, a well-chronicled history on Black people in the West and the Tulsa Massacre. The series also holds a heavy spotlight on systemic racism and current battles Black Americans face with land ownership, dating back to the emancipation of slavery.
According to research historian Bruce Glasrud, one in four cowboys were Black, even in the late
Several celebrities, including Peele, make appearances with Black cowboy culture, including Tina Knowles, rapper Bun B, who is an ambassador for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, rapper Rick Ross and several others.
Many Black people are reclaiming spaces or formerly lost history, including country music, movies and even land ownership.
Several celebrities are seen reclaiming their peace and living a simple life on the farm.
Here is a list of celebrities who live the Black cowboy lifestyle and own farmland.
Rick Ross
Rick Ross owns a 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia, that he calls the “Promise Land.” He tends to cows and horses and considers himself a “cowboy at times.”
In 2023, he told PEOPLE that farm life has gotten him more in touch with the outdoors and to take a step back from everything.
Serena Williams
In 2023, Serena Williams opened up about retirement and her farm life with her family in South Florida on CBS Mornings with Gayle King. She grows her own produce, such as fruits and vegetables and raises chickens. She also has a steer and a miniature horse.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey reportedly has two farmland estates, one in Hawaii and California. She has become an avid gardener growing crops such as collard greens, tomatoes, string beans, peppers and more. She reportedly also owns several horses and farm animals.
Keisha Knight Pulliam
Did you all know that Keisha Knight Pulliam, not only a beloved actress, is also a horseback rider? The actress often showcases clips of her family on their farm, taking care of goats, chickens, horses and other animals at their home. In 2022, she shared that her daughter, Ella also takes horse riding lessons.
Glynn Turman
Emmy-award-winning actor Glynn Turman said on High Horse that he always wanted to be a cowboy. He owns a 20-acre ranch in North Los Angeles with his wife named Four Winds Ranch where he owns horses. A non-profit of the same name also offers a summer outreach program at the location for children.
In 2021, he was featured in Beyoncé’s IVY PARK campaign, where he talks about his ranch and his legacy as a real Black cowboy.
Kelis
Singer Kelis owns a 300-acre property in Kenya. A working farm that includes giraffes roaming freely and borders a volcano. The Bossy singer has always showcased her holistic lifestyle and eating off the land and previously owned a farm in California before moving to Kenya.
Amar’e Stoudemire
Former NBA forward Amar’e Stoudemire owns nearly a 200-acre farm in Dutchess County, NY. Founded in 2015, the family-run farm provides ethically raised meat and other produce. The farm offers fresh meat to local New York City farmers’ market. Stoudemire does the majority of the work himself along with a staff.
Lenny Kravitz
Musician and rockstar Lenny Kravitz owns a 1,000-acre estate deep in the forests of Brazil. The farm, which is an 18-century coffee plantation, grows organic produce and houses farm animals.
Pam Grier
Actress Pam Grier has always defined herself as a cowgirl with her rural, western roots. The former Blaxploitation star owns a ranch in Colorado that features horses and expansive land.