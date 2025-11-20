Help Fill – and Shop – the Bull City Kids Closet!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Durham Parks and Recreation invites you to be part of the Bull City Kids Closet, a community effort to share warmth this season.

Donate:

From November 12–22, 2025, drop off gently used, clean, cold-weather clothing (sizes newborn to adult XL) at select recreation centers or the DPR Administrative Office.:

Edison Johnson Recreation Center

Walltown Recreation Center

Holton Career and Resource Center

I.R. Holmes, Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills

DPR Administrative Office

Drop off times:

Select recreation centers: 9:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

DPR Administrative Office: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Help us streamline sorting by organizing items by size before donating.

Shop for Free:

Join us for the Bull City Kids Closet event featuring a wide selection of free cold-weather clothing for ages 0–18.

📅 Tuesday, November 25, 2025

🕛 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

📍 Durham Armory, 212 Foster St, Durham, NC 27701

🚗 Free parking available in the Durham Centre Parking Garage.

