Help Fill – and Shop – the Bull City Kids Closet!
Durham Parks and Recreation invites you to be part of the Bull City Kids Closet, a community effort to share warmth this season.
Donate:
From November 12–22, 2025, drop off gently used, clean, cold-weather clothing (sizes newborn to adult XL) at select recreation centers or the DPR Administrative Office.:
- Edison Johnson Recreation Center
- Walltown Recreation Center
- Holton Career and Resource Center
- I.R. Holmes, Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills
- DPR Administrative Office
Drop off times:
- Select recreation centers: 9:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.
- DPR Administrative Office: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.
Help us streamline sorting by organizing items by size before donating.
Shop for Free:
Join us for the Bull City Kids Closet event featuring a wide selection of free cold-weather clothing for ages 0–18.
📅 Tuesday, November 25, 2025
🕛 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
📍 Durham Armory, 212 Foster St, Durham, NC 27701
🚗 Free parking available in the Durham Centre Parking Garage.
