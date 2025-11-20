Listen Live
Help Fill – and Shop – the Bull City Kids Closet!

Join us for the Bull City Kids Closet event featuring a wide selection of free cold-weather clothing for ages 0–18.

Published on November 20, 2025

Durham Parks and Recreation invites you to be part of the Bull City Kids Closet, a community effort to share warmth this season.

Donate:

From November 12–22, 2025, drop off gently used, clean, cold-weather clothing (sizes newborn to adult XL) at select recreation centers or the DPR Administrative Office.:

  • Edison Johnson Recreation Center 
  • Walltown Recreation Center
  • Holton Career and Resource Center
  • I.R. Holmes, Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills
  • DPR Administrative Office

Drop off times:

  • Select recreation centers: 9:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.
  • DPR Administrative Office: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Help us streamline sorting by organizing items by size before donating.

Shop for Free:

📅 Tuesday, November 25, 2025

🕛 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

📍 Durham Armory, 212 Foster St, Durham, NC 27701

🚗 Free parking available in the Durham Centre Parking Garage.

