Longest Government Shutdown in U.S. History Ends as Trump Signs Funding Deal

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

After weeks of stalled negotiations, frustrated workers, and mounting public pressure, the federal government finally reopened late Wednesday night. President Donald Trump signed a temporary funding bill that brings the historic 43-day shutdown to an end, though the relief may be short-lived. The measure only funds most federal agencies through January 30, giving Congress another tight deadline to avoid yet another lapse.

The president framed the moment as a stand against political pressure. Speaking shortly before signing the bill, Trump said the administration had “sent a clear message” by refusing to give in to what he described as extortion from Democrats. He also used the moment to repeat his long-standing argument that the Senate filibuster should be eliminated, insisting that the shutdown never would have dragged on if simple majority votes were enough to pass legislation. “Don’t forget,” he added, “another deadline is right around the corner.”

The bill cleared the House just hours before reaching Trump’s desk. But what looked like a straightforward agreement quickly stirred controversy of its own. House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed that he strongly objected to a provision tucked into the Senate’s legislative branch funding measure—language that would allow senators to sue and receive a $500,000 payment if their electronic records were taken by federal investigators without their knowledge.

The idea came from Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who reportedly negotiated it himself. His push followed revelations that eight Republican senators had their phone records subpoenaed during former special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump and the aftermath of the 2020 election. Senators from both parties expressed outrage over the subpoenas, but House Republicans were blindsided by the new protections and are already preparing to undo them.

Johnson said he confronted Thune and that the Senate leader regretted how the provision ended up in the package. Still, the House plans to vote next week on legislation to remove it entirely, and bipartisan support is expected.

Meanwhile, separate efforts are underway to reshape how federal investigations handle sensitive data. House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan plans to revive legislation that would tighten the rules for courts approving non-disclosure orders—legal tools that allow investigators to obtain records without notifying the people involved. Jordan said there was “no justification” for using such an order to obtain senators’ phone data around the time of the January 6 attacks, and that laws should apply equally to every American, not offer special treatment to elected officials.

For now, the immediate crisis is over. But with another funding deadline approaching in just a few weeks, lawmakers are bracing for yet another political showdown—one that could reopen old arguments just as quickly as the government itself.

Longest Government Shutdown in U.S. History Ends as Trump Signs Funding Deal was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com