Tyrese Gibson & Mona Scott-Young Bring Aid to Jamaica After Hurricane

Source: Arnold Turner

Tyrese Gibson and Mona Scott-Young touched down in Jamaica this week, not for a music video shoot or a glamorous event, but for a humanitarian mission. The R&B artist and actor known for Fast & Furious joined forces with the Love & Hip Hop creator to deliver supplies to residents struggling to recover from the destruction left by Hurricane Melissa.

The duo arrived Monday, sharing a glimpse of their journey on social media. Their private jet was filled with boxes of relief goods—water, food, and technology—not designer luggage. “This is not a private jet just for the private jet of it all,” Mona Scott-Young said in one of her videos. “This is a humanitarian mission. We were able to do what we could in a short time.”

Scott-Young explained that her focus was helping restore communication on the island. “My thing will be providing power,” she said, revealing she had brought multiple Starlink units with her. “I’m looking forward to getting as many Starlinks to Jamaica so people can speak to their families.” Starlink, developed by SpaceX, provides satellite-based internet service that is crucial in disaster-stricken or remote areas where traditional infrastructure has been damaged.

As the plane doors opened, Tyrese stepped onto the tarmac with his signature warmth and gratitude. “Jamaica, we here, baby,” he said. “We loading up. I’ve always wanted to do this. We know there’s a lot of trauma and we’re not only here to give, but to give with love attached.”

Both stars took time to meet with locals, listen to their stories, and witness the rebuilding efforts firsthand. Tyrese later reflected on Instagram, praising the community’s perseverance: “The resilience of the Jamaican people on full display.”

For Scott-Young, the trip was personal. “It’s beautiful out here, as beautiful as I remember it,” she shared. “Y’all know I love Jamaica.”

Their efforts are part of a growing wave of international support pouring into Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa. Other global figures—including Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, Nicki Minaj, Denzel Washington, and DJ Khaled—have also donated funds and resources to help restore homes and essential services.

Gibson encouraged his followers to get involved, directing them to donate to Roww.org, the charity founded by his late friend and Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker, which specializes in rapid disaster response and relief.

For both Tyrese and Mona, the trip wasn’t just about delivering aid—it was about showing solidarity. “We’re here because love travels faster than any storm,” Tyrese said in one of his posts. And in Jamaica, that love was clearly felt.

Tyrese Gibson & Mona Scott-Young Bring Aid to Jamaica After Hurricane was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com