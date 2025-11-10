Listen Live
Salt-N-Pepa Takes Shot At "The Industry" Over Streaming Rights

Salt-N-Pepa, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend, are fighting for their streaming rights.

Published on November 10, 2025

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Salt-N-Pepa celebrated a high honor over the weekend after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joining legends such as Outkast, ’80s icon Cyndi Lauper, and Chubby Checker. During the induction speech, Salt-N-Pepa took a shot at the music industry, as the legendary trio is involved in a legal fight to gain streaming rights to their music.

This past Saturday (November 8), Salt-N-Pepa, which consists of Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandi “Pepa” Denton, and Deidra “Spindarella” Roper, accepted the Music Influence after a moving introduction from Missy Elillott, using the moment to take a bow for what they were able to achieve as the first women in Hip-Hop to hit superstar status.

Salt playfully and confidently delivered the speech, thanking their fans for emulating the group’s fly looks, and even teased their guy fans who had their posters on the wall. However, James aimed some darts in the direction of the Universal Music Group (UMG) but didn’t name them in the jab.

“As we celebrate this moment, fans can’t even stream our music. It’s been taken down from all streaming platforms because the industry still doesn’t want to play fair,” Denton began.

She continued with, “Salt-N-Pepa have never been afraid of a fight. This is the Influence Award. We have to keep using our influence until the industry honors creativity the way the audience does — with love, respect and fairness — and that includes streaming platforms too.”

Check out Salt-N-Pepa’s spcial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame moment below.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Salt-N-Pepa Takes Shot At “The Industry” Over Streaming Rights was originally published on hiphopwired.com

