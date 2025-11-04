Listen Live
Local

Encourage Your Student To Join The Garner Youth Council

Stop by our Interest Meeting on Thursday, November 6, 2025 from 6-8pm at Town Hall.

Published on November 4, 2025

The purpose of the Garner Youth Council is to provide volunteer opportunities and educational experiences focused on local government, while also giving youth a platform to advise Town Council on issues that impact young people in the community.

Applications for the 2025-2026 Garner Youth Council are open! Click here to apply

**This is the first year of the Garner Youth Council, serving as a pilot program with a capacity of 30 students. It will help shape the structure and organization of a formal youth council launching next year (August 2026).

Interest Meeting

Stop by our Interest Meeting on Thursday, November 6, 2025 from 6-8pm at Town Hall. Meet staff and other youth, enjoy some snacks and learn more about the Garner Youth Council. 

Applicant Requirements

  • Must live and/or attend school in Garner town limits 
  • 8th-12th grade
  • Interested in serving the Garner community and learning more about the Town functions
  • Agree to meet the member expectations outlined below

The deadline for the 2025-2026 Garner Youth Council application is November 20, 2025. 

Member Expectations

  • Attend monthly meetings (third Wednesday of each month at 6:30pm)
  • Active participation through idea-sharing and volunteering
  • Youth are responsible for communicating with the group and the staff advisor, not their parents

Meetings

  • All membership meetings will be on the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30pm in the Town Hall Training Room (900 7th Ave., Garner, NC). 

Contact

