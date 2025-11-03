Listen Live
Your Guide To The 2025 NC Triangle Municipal Elections

Published on November 3, 2025

Voters across 380 North Carolina municipalities will head to the polls Tuesday for local elections that will shape city leadership for years to come.

In Durham, Mayor Leonardo Williams is defending his seat against challenger Anjanee Bell after a decisive primary victory. The Durham City Council also faces potential changes, with several members in competitive races.

Fayetteville’s mayoral race pits incumbent Mayor Mitch Colvin against Kathy Keefe Jensen. Colvin secured a strong lead in the primary and aims to carry that momentum into the general election.

Wake County will see numerous non-party elections across its municipalities, including key races in Garner, Apex, Holly Springs, Cary, Morrisville, and Fuquay-Varina.

To participate, individuals must be registered to vote within their municipality. The State Board of Elections reminds voters that registration is not available on Election Day. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line by 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot. Voters must go to their assigned polling location.

These elections offer a vital opportunity for communities to select the leaders who will directly impact local governance, from city services to future development.

