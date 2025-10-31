Radio One Raleigh Help Hub

Listen Live
Published on October 31, 2025

Radio One Raleigh is launching a community initiative called the Help Hub, a dedicated online space designed to connect local residents with vital community resources. As SNAP benefits continue to expire for families across the country, the Help Hub aims to serve as a bridge between those in need and organizations offering support.

Through the Help Hub, listeners can easily submit information about events and services hosted by local churches, nonprofits, food pantries, shelters and other community groups. Whether it’s a free meal distribution, clothing drive, job fair or health screening, the platform will make it simple for neighbors to find help — and for community organizations to reach those who need it most.

Radio One Raleigh encourages all community groups to participate by sharing their upcoming events and resources. Submissions will be featured across the station’s digital and on-air platforms to reach as many residents as possible.

