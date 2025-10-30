Supplies Needed for Cold Weather Shelters In Orange County

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Cold Weather Cots is an emergency shelter program run jointly by Orange County and IFC, which provides shelter for residents living unhoused during the winter. There are three separate sites for the emergency shelter:

IFC Community House for Men (1315 MLK Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill)

IFC HomeStart for Women & Families (2505 Homestead Rd., Chapel Hill)

Orange County Chapel Hill Shelter (828 MLK Jr Blvd., Chapel Hill)

Orange County Hillsborough Shelter (Alternates between Hillsborough Presbyterian Church – 102 W Tryon St, Hillsborough, and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church – 210 St Mary’s Rd, Hillsborough)

Please call (919) 245-2490 to hear more information and determine which Hillsborough location is open.

The IFC shelter locations are open every night from November through March.

The Orange County shelter locations are open ONLY on “White Flag Nights” when the temperature drops below 32 degrees. Men, women, and families are welcome. Walk-ins accepted. Cots, blankets, and snacks are provided.

