Kevin Ross on His Raleigh Show and Connecting with Fans

Musician Kevin Ross is bringing his engaging live show to the Raleigh Improv tonight for “Smooth Jazz at the Improv,” with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. In an interview with Karen Clark, Ross shared his excitement for the event and his approach to connecting with his audience.

“I’m there to get active with you, to engage,” Ross said. “It’s an experience more so than anything else. I hope that everyone is prepared to just have a good time.”

Before launching his successful solo career, Ross was a prolific songwriter for some of the biggest names in music, including Jamie Foxx, Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj, and Toni Braxton. He explained that his time as a writer was a valuable learning period, but he was always an artist at heart.

“It was just about me learning as much as I possibly could,” he shared.

Ross aims to provide a temporary escape for his concertgoers, especially given the uncertainties in the world.

“I want them to feel good about the experience. I want them to feel good about themselves,” he explained. “My intentions are clear why I’m coming to Raleigh, and that’s for people to enjoy themselves for at least for an hour and some change.”

A portion of the proceeds from tonight’s show will be donated to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. Ross sees the event as an opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy great music, and support a worthy cause.

