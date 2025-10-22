Hailey Alexis Lewis Brings the Party to DPAC in Six the Musical

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: RadioOne Digital / Radio One Digital

The hit musical Six is bringing its high-energy pop concert vibes to the Durham Performing Arts Center, and Hailey Alexis Lewis is ready to bring down the house as Anne of Cleves.

Lewis joined Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 ahead of the show’s DPAC run, happening Oct. 28 through Nov. 2, to talk about what makes Six so special.

“This show is about the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII — but we flip the script,” Lewis said. “Each queen channels a different pop star, so it feels more like a concert than a traditional musical. It’s flashy, fun, and fast-paced.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As Anne of Cleves, Lewis plays what she calls “the party queen.” But for her, the role is also deeply meaningful. “It’s powerful as a Black woman to portray a European queen,” she said. “It’s about reclaiming history and showing young people of color that they belong on stage, too.”

With an all-female cast and band, Six also resonates with audiences for its empowering message. “There’s a moment where we ‘tell off’ Henry — or the Henrys in our own lives,” Lewis said. “That moment always feels personal and powerful.”

Whether you’re a history buff, a theater fan, or new to musicals altogether, Lewis promises Six is for everyone: “You’ll laugh, dance, and maybe even learn a little.”

Tickets are on sale now at DPAC’s official site.

✕

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark